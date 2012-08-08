UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Aug 8

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 to 42 points lower, or as much as 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended 32.47 points, or 0.6 percent, higher at 5,841.24 points on Tuesday, its highest close in four months.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK inflation numbers are due to be released at 0930 GMT. If the inflation report proves to be benign, it could increase the likelihood of further action from the Bank of England.

* Across the Atlantic, focus will be on U.S. mortgage data and productivity numbers.

* Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest iron ore producer, is expected to stick with its spending plans when it announces first-half results on Wednesday, even as profits fall sharply on lower prices and softer Chinese demand.

* Brent crude dipped, coming off a 12-week top hit in the previous session, although worries about falling North Sea output and hopes for more stimulus measures from both sides of the Atlantic kept prices above $111 per barrel.

* London copper prices slipped after a three-day rally that pushed prices to a one-week high the session before.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RIO TINTO PLC reports first half results.

OLD MUTUAL PLC posts first half results.

COBHAM PLC reports first half results.

SPORTINGBET issues a trading update.

EXPANSYS announces full year results.

TRIFAST PLC issues a trading update.

QUINTAIN ESTATES AND DEVELOPMENT issues a trading update.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)