UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Aug 21

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8-15 points, or 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, rallying after falls in the previous session after Wall Street ended flat and Asia markets eked out modest gains overnight. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 28.05 points, or 0.5 percent on Monday at 5,824.37, weighed by a slide in banks and commodity stocks as expectations for stimulus measures in China and Europe took a slight knock.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The oil major will increase its stake in Australia’s Browse LNG project by picking up Chevron’s equity in the $30-billion venture in an asset-swap deal, opening up the possibility of new development options such as floating LNG.

SAGE - The accountancy software firm rose on Monday amid talk that German rival SAP could be interested in the company after its co-chief executive told a German newspaper it might make more acquisitions after buying Arabia in the U.S. in May, according to the Daily Express market report.

* SENIOR - The aero engineer’s shares rose on Monday amid talk of a possible bid of 325 pence a share from either U.S. firm Boeing or UK-based Rolls Royce, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* SPORTINGBET - The online gaming firm climbed higher in heavy trade on Monday on revived bid rumours as punters piled in on vague speculation that Sampoerna Startegic Fund, run by son of Indonesian billionairre Putera Sampoerna, Michael, has been stalking the Guernsey-based comnay and could soon launch a cash offer in the region of 467 million pounds, or 70 pence a share, according to the Daily Mail Market report.

* AIRLINES - Virgin Atlantic promised to shake-up UK air travel on Monday and land a blow against British Airways and other domestic air operators by launching its first domestic flights, various newspapers reported.

* Data showing British public sector finances for July will be released at 0830 GMT, with the August CBI industrial trends/orders survey due at 1000 GMT.

* No important U.S. economic data is due for release on Tuesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL reveals first-half results.

JOHN WOOD GROUP posts first-half results.

PERSIMMON unveils first-half results.

AFREN reports first-half results.

JOHNSTON PRESS delivers first-half results.

CPP GROUP delivers first-half results.

JAMES FISHER AND SONS unveils first-half results.

GEM DIAMONDS posts first-half results.

H&T GROUP reveals first-half results.

IP GROUP reports first-half results.

SOURCE BIOSCIENCE posts first-half results.

SEVERFIELD-ROWEN reveals first-half results.

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST reports first-half results.

FALKLAND ISLANDS HOLDINGS holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)