UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Aug. 31

* Adds further company news

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 24.08 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,719.45 On Thursday, in volumes just 58 percent of their 90-day daily average.

* London copper was on track to snap four sessions of losses and Brent crude futures climbed on Friday as investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints of more monetary easing that could stoke demand for oil and basic resources.

* U.S. macro data is also set to attract investor attention in the afternoon, with the Chicago PMI Michigan sentiment index for August, as well as July’s factory orders data due for publication.

* Of interest to the retail sector, British chain John Lewis said its department store sales rose 8.8 percent year on year in the week to Aug. 25.

* The British Chambers of Commerce slashed its UK economic forecast on Friday, and now predicts a 0.4 percent decline in gross domestic product in 2012 and only a 1.2 percent increase in 2013. The country’s largest business lobby also urged Britain’s government to take bold steps to boost investment, and said the Bank of England should drop its resistance to buying company loans.

* REDROW : Three investment funds led by the chairman of Redrow on Friday said they were considering a 660 million pound ($1.04 billion) takeover offer for the British housebuilder.

* RESTAURANT GROUP : The group said its first half adjusted pretax profit rose 7.5 percent to 252 million pounds.

* BWIN.PARTY DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT : The firm said pro forma total revenue rose 3 percent to 410 euro million euros in the first half of the year.

* COMPUTACENTER : The firm said its adjusted profit was down 10 percent to 24 million pounds in the first half of the year.

* CHESNARA : The company’s profit more than doubled in the first half of the year, allowing the group to up its interim dividend by 2.5 percent to 6.1 pence.

* MARSHALLS : The group reported a first-half operating profit excluding items of 9.5 million pounds versus 13.7 million pounds last year.

* GOLDENPORT HOLDINGS : The group said it will not to pay a 2012 interim dividend, but it remains positive on the long term outlook of its business.

* KIER GROUP : The group has been selected as the preferred bidder to deliver the 240 million pounds Watford health campus.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)