UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Sep 3

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1 percent, or 7.97 points, at 5,711.48 on Friday, registering its fourth consecutive day of losses as uncertainty over the global economy and any new monetary stimulus measures to boost it resulted in a late sell-off after the market had spent much of the day in positive territory.

* London copper edged higher on Monday on hopes that central banks around the world will step in to fuel economic growth after gloomy China factory data.

* China’s vast manufacturing sector has been badly hit by slowing new orders, two complementary surveys showed, a sign that the pace of growth in the world’s second-largest economy will weaken well into the third quarter.

* Britain’s manufacturers faced their toughest trading conditions since early 2010 over the past three months, a survey by business lobby EEF showed on Monday, but they still plan to make new investments and hire more staff in the coming year.

* The market is set for a raft of PMI data on Monday with UK manufacturing PMI due out at 0828 GMT, which is expected to have improved to 46.1 in August from 45.4 in June, although it remains in contraction territory.

* U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

* The OECD supports the European Central Bank’s plans for a new round of sovereign bond buying to ease the pressure on those countries under fire in the debt crisis, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria was quoted as saying by a German daily.

* VODAFONE - The mobile communication firm announces a multi-country partner market agreement with Zain Group, which will significantly expand its presence in the Middle East.

* PHOENIX IT - The IT services provider announces accounting irregularities following organisational changes within the finance function and a number of internal reviews into working capital within the Group.

The firm says the impact of correcting this will result in a reduction to net assets of around 14 million pounds post-tax and it now expects EBITDA to be in the range of 38 million pounds to 44 million pounds. For year ending March 31, 2013.

* OPHIR ENERGY - The explorer report ed an increase in resource estimates f or i ts M zia a sset in Tanzania a nd is conducting a farmout process to introduce a strategic partner ahead of a planned drilling programme in 2013.

* KOFAX - The business support services provider posts profit for the year of $16 million on revenues which grew 14.8 percent and its guidance for 2013 is for mid to high single digit total revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

* CUPID - The internet-based dating operator reports flat EBITDA for the first-half 2012 as revenues increased by 51 percent with strong trading in July and August supporting the planned improvement in profitability in H2 2012 and management’s expectations for the year to 31 December 2012.

SIRIUS - The miner announced the launch of York potash mine head location and planning process and said it expected the submission of environmental impact assessment to pave the way for full planning application before end 2012.

