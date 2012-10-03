FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wed, Oct 3
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wed, Oct 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 to 14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 11.00 points, or 0.2 percent, lower at 5,809.45 on Tuesday as weakness in banks and miners overpowered results-related gains for companies such as Babcock and Tesco.

* Britain scrapped on Wednesday a $9 billion deal that had awarded the West Coast rail line to FirstGroup Plc, citing flaws in the government’s figures, just a day after the company had said it was prepared to take over the key mainline train service this year.

* The European Union’s banking watchdog will stick to a target for banks to raise more capital to help shield them from the euro zone debt crisis when it publishes a new report on Wednesday.

* Copper fell on Wednesday after climbing for four days, as a fragile global economy and Europe’s lingering debt crisis curbed buying interest, with a week-long public holiday in top copper consumer China keeping trading volumes extremely thin.

* Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel, hurt by persistent concerns over global growth and oil demand, while Europe’s festering debt crisis added to uncertainty.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TESCO announces first-half results.

J SAINSBURY issues a trading update.

EASYJET issues a trading update

CEREP announces first-half results.

ABERFORTH SMALLER CO TRUST issues a trading update.

DUNELM GROUP issues a trading update

FINDEL issues a trading update.

MARSTON‘S issue a trading update.

SPORTINGBET issues final results.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

