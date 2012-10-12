UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 12

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 to 18 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, retreating after a strong rise in the previous session after Wall Street pared its gains to end flat and Asian markets fell overnight. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 53.04 points, or 0.9 percent on Thursday at 5,829.75, ending a three session losing streak, led by gains in commodity and financial stocks as investors’ risk appetite improved after a fall in U.S. jobless. But over the week so far the blue chip index is still 0.7 percent lower.

U.S. blue chips were up 0.3 percent by London’s close but ended down 0.1 percent as enthusiasm over the U.S. jobs news was undermined by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling.

* Banks will be in focus as JPMorgan Chase & Co.< JPM.N> and Wells Fargo both kick off the U.S. sector’s third-quarter reporting season on Friday.

* London copper slipped on Friday, and was set for a 1 percent weekly loss, as traders awaited China’s latest trade data due over the weekend to gauge the economic health of the world’s top metals consumer.

* Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, trading near four-week highs and on course for its biggest weekly gain in two months, supported by tensions between Turkey and Syria, lower output at North Sea oilfields and the upbeat U.S. data.

* Britain must be ready to adopt more unconventional measures so that debt cutting and the euro zone crisis do not crimp economic growth for years, Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner said in a speech to financial leaders on Thursday.

* No important British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors will look across the Atlantic for macro direction to U.S. wholesale inflation numbers, due at 1230 GMT. September PPI is seen up 0.7 percent on the month, to give an annualised increase of 1.8 percent, down from 2.0 percent in August.

The provisional Reuters/University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for October will be released at 1355 GMT, with a reading of 78.0 forecast, down from 78.3 in the previous month.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN issues a trading update.

COMPUTACENTER issues a trading update.

TRAVIS PERKINS issues a trading update.

PORVAIR issues a trading update.

