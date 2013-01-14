UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Jan. 14

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 16 points higher, or up by as much as 0.3 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s top share index closed up 20.07 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,121.56 on Friday, the highest since mid-2008, but momentum appears to be slowing with the index trading in a tight 60-point range over the last week.

* There is no important economic data due out in the UK on Monday.

* Helping lift shares on Monday were comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, who said the U.S. economy is expected to grow by 2.5 percent in 2013, improving to 3.5 percent growth in 2014.

* XSTRATA : Australia’s Altona Mining may sell its Roseby copper project or seek to merge itself with another firm after global miner Xstrata decided not to buy into the copper project in Queensland state.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The Office of Fair Trading is studying allegations by independent petrol station owners that oil giants Shell Royal Dutch Shell and Esso have engaged in “predatory pricing,” according to the Sunday Telegraph.

* BP : BP is seeking an initial reduction of 17 percent in the amount of oil that will be used to calculate Clean Water Act penalties for its 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

* CENTRICA : The UK energy firm is understood be involved in talks to buy a major stake in Cuadrilla Resources, the company that is exploring fracking for shale gas in the UK, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

* G4S : G4S is close to reaching a final settlement over the Olympics security fiasco which will force it to take a loss on the contract larger than the 50 million pounds originally estimated by the company. The group has also lost a multi-million pound contract to investigate alleged “war crimes” by British troops in Iraq, wrote the Sunday Telegraph.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Royal Bank of Scotland sold a combined $290 million stake in Hong Kong-listed luggage maker Samsonite International, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

* HAMMERSON : The property investment firm announced the retirement of chairman John Nelson, who is to be succeeded by David Tyler.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY : The British housebuilder said on Monday consumer sentiment towards the housing market was improving and that it expects its 2012 full year profit to be at the upper end of its expectations.

* BANKS: Countries seeking aid from the euro zone’s bank rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, will still need to shoulder a large part of the cost of future bailouts themselves, according to a draft proposal, according to the Financial Times.

* TELECOMS: The European Union will set out reforms this year to support a pan-European telecoms market, said commission vice-president Neelie Kroes in an interview, writes the Financial Times.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE Drugs company GlaxoSmithKline began extending the amount of time it takes to pay suppliers from 60 days to up to 90 days at the end of last year, drawing criticism from a small business group, according to the Daily Telegraph.

* CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS : China’s Citic Telecom International and Citic Pacific have agreed to buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau telecom company from the U.K.-based telecom company and Portugal Telecom for $1.16 billion.

* BUMI : Indonesian coal tycoon Samin Tan suggested on Sunday that he could step down as chairman of the London-listed miner once the company had resolved a “critical period” of tension between major shareholders.

* BIG YELLOW GROUP : The storage firm reported total store revenue of 16.8 million pounds for the quarter, up 3.7 percent, and said January started positively with a return to more normal trading.

* EXILLON ENERGY : Rebel shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, has called for an extraordinary general meeting the stated purpose of which is for chairman David Herbert to be removed as a director.

* GREENE KING : The British pub and breweries group said for the 36 weeks to Jan. 6 retail like-for-like (lfl) sales rose 3.7 percent and food lfl sales were up 4.1 percent, but does not expect conditions for the UK consumer to improve in 2013.

* BRITVIC : The OFT has extended the deadline for the drinks firm’s merger with A.G. Barr.

* MOSS BROS : The fashion retailer said it is on track to beat full-year forecasts.

* SHANKS : The British waste management firm has signed a 25-year, 750 million pound contract with Wakefield council.

* SHANTA GOLD : The gold producer said it is on track to meet 2013 targets.

* NEW WORLD RESOURCES : The miner said it sees mining costs broadly flat and a reduction of total capital expenditure of 30-50 percent.

* CLUFF NATURAL RESOURCES : The company has been awarded two UK underground coal gasification licences.

* RICARDO : The engineering, automotive and environmental consultancy firm says trading is in line and it remains confident over its outlook.

