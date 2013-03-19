FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19
March 19, 2013 / 6:55 AM / in 5 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 5 to 12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower as uncertainty over Cyprus’ bailout plan weighs on sentiment, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent, or 31.73 points lower, at 6,457.92 points on Monday.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK CPI and RPI inflation figures are due to be published at 0930 GMT, while Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment indicator is released at 1000 GMT.

* London copper steadied on Tuesday above four-month lows hit in the previous session but investors stayed on the sidelies, wary about a controversial bailout plan for Cyprus, while consumers watched for more opportune levels to buy.

* 3i : British private equity group 3i has received several bids from fellow buyout firms for UK software provider Civica, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron will unveil a new tax break on Tuesday to help working parents with their childcare costs from 2015, the government said, seeking to placate families squeezed by austerity, a stagnant economy and weak wage growth.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TRADING UPDATE:

SAINSBURY The British supermarket retailer has a Q4 update.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS:

BIOQUELL

CAIRN ENERGY

T CLARKE

HYDRO INTL

JOHNSTON PRESS

MEARS

SOURCE BIOSCIENCE

UTV MEDIA

XAAR

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

