UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5 to 9 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, as Cyprus’ bailout crisis keeps investors on edge, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent, or 8.62 points lower, at 6,432.70 points on Wednesday, declining for a fourth consecutive session - a run of losses not seen since Nov. 2012.

* On the macroeconomic front, UK retail sales figures are due out at 0930 GMT, while U.S. jobless claims data will be published at 1230 GMT.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday pressed forward with its aggressive policy stimulus despite improvements in the U.S. economy, pointing to still-high unemployment, fiscal headwinds out of Washington and risks from abroad.

* London copper extended gains on Thursday, recovering from this week’s 7-month low, supported by promising data from top consumer China that fuelled hopes for improving demand and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s reiteration of an easy policy stance.

* BARCLAYS : Rich Ricci, the head of Barclays’ investment bank, has sold shares worth more than 17 million pounds ($25.7 million) straight after receiving them as part of previous deferred bonuses or long-term awards.

* RIO TINTO : Two Canadian aboriginal communities have filed a C$900 million ($877 million) lawsuit against a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, saying on Wednesday that more than a half century of iron ore mining has disrupted their traditional way of life. [ID:nL1N0CCBV5

* Britain’s new financial watchdog is set to unveil its plans for tougher rule enforcement on Thursday, which the government hopes will help prevent a repeat of the financial crisis.

* Britain’s health cost agency NICE recommended GlaxoSmithKline’s drug Revolade, or eltrombopag, for use on the state-run NHS for treating the blood disorder chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura in certain patients.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

FULL-YEAR RESULTS:

ALLIANCE PHARMA

APR ENERGY

ARBUTHNOT BANKING

AG BARR

BUMI

LAMPRELL

NEXT

PREMIER FARNELL

PREMIER OIL

SKYEPHARMA

TED BAKER

UTD UTILITIES

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

