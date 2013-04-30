UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 15 to 17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, helped by expectations of continued central bank stimulus measures. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent, or 31.60 points higher, at 6,458.02 points on Monday.

* On the macroeconomic front, the Bank of England is due to release mortgage data at 0830 GMT, while U.S consumer confidence data is due at 1400 GMT.

* UNILEVER : Anglo-Dutch company Unilever will acquire about 487 million shares, or 22.52 percent, of India’s Hindustan Unilever in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion.

* British consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly in April, mainly as a result of worsening personal finances, a survey from researchers GfK NOP showed on Tuesday.

* Britain intends to implement a tougher version of European Union rules on capital adequacy for its own insurers, even at the risk of a legal challenge in the bloc’s courts, a top regulator has said.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BP The oil major posts a Q1 update

LLOYDS The UK bank issues a Q1 update

IMPERIAL TOBACCO H1 results.

WHITBREAD The hotel and food group posts full-yr results.

ASOS H1 results.

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE Q4 update.

HARVEY NASH Full-year results.

JARDINE LLOYD Trading update.

NATIONAL EXPRESS Q1 update.

SHIRE AGM

STAGECOACH Trading update.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)