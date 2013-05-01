FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds. May, 1
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds. May, 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up between 4 and 11 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, although trade is expected to be light with most major European indexes closed for a public holiday.

* The FTSE 100 ended 27.9 points, or 0.4 percent, down at 6,427.52 on Tuesday, showing a 0.3 percent gain for April and taking its winning streak to 11 months versus 10 consecutive monthly gains in 1996/97 and 1986/87.

With only the UK in action today and the crucial U.S. FOMC statement coming after the London close, Wednesday’s trading is expected to be directionless.

* April UK Manufacturing PMI is set to show that the sector remains marginally in contraction with a Reuters poll showing a reading of 48.5 compared with 48.3 in the previous month, where anything above 50 is in expansion territory.

* ENRC : UK authorities are investigating whether Kazakh miner ENRC ENRC.L breached Britain’s rules for listed companies, specifically with acquisitions made in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a 2012 sale in Kazakhstan, it said in its annual report released on Tuesday.

* BP : As individuals, companies and governments race to meet a three-year deadline to raise claims over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, BP Plc now faces 2,200 related lawsuits, according to the Financial Times.

* UK Coal Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources, has proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new company, the Financial Times reported, after a fire closed Britain’s largest coal mine.

* AFREN : The Africa-focused oil explorer rose on Tuesday amid refreshed talk that the company could be the subject of a 2.1 billion pounds, or 195 pence-per-share, bid from Exxon Mobil, the world’s largest energy company, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* More money was invested in shops and offices in central London than the rest of Britain combined last year, a regular report by property consultancy DTZ showed on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANTOFAGASTA - miner reports Q1 output

CARILLION - Construction and support services firm issues Q1 update

GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugmaker hosts its AGM

HENDERSON GROUP - The asset manager releases a trading update

HOME RETAIL - The retailer posts its final results

MEGGITT - The aircraft parts supplier issues a Q1 trading update

SPIRENT COMMS - The telecoms testing company releases a Q1 update

WEIR GROUP - The engineer unveils its Q1 trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.