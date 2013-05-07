FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 7
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday May 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening unchanged to 9 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, as traders returned to their desks after a Monday public holiday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 60.75 points, 0.9 percent, at 6,521.46 on Friday, taking it close to five-year highs reached in March, as robust U.S. jobs data spurred on investors already heartened by the central bank stimulus that has supported equities over other assets.

HSBC HOLDINGS issues a trading update.

EASYJET releases traffic figures.

HISCOX issues a trading update.

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP issues a trading update.

TELECITY GROUP issues a trading update.

Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Alistair Smout

