UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

* Futures for the FTSE 100 index were flat in early dealings.

* The blue chip index advanced for a seventh straight session on Friday and finished 32.24 points, or 0.5 percent, firmer at 6,624.98, its highest close since Oct. 2007 and just 4.7 percent off 1999’s all time high.

* Mining companies will be in focus after data showed China’s annual industrial output growth rose less than predicted. It grew to 9.3 percent in April, recovering from a seven-month low hit in March, but still missing market expectations of 9.5 percent.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The miner said copper production rose 18 percent in the first quarter of 2013, as it ramps up new and expanded operations to substitute depleted mines and benefits from increased production in Congo.

* Glencore Xstrata will stop work on a planned 35 million tonnes per annum coal export terminal on Australia’s Balaclava Island as a result of poor coal market conditions, the company said on Monday.

* LONMIN - The South African platinum miner said first-half pre-tax profit rose to $54 million from $18 million a year ago, as it recovered from a tough 2012 when it was at the centre of a wave of labour unrest and violence that left dozens dead.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The bank said its chairman Win Bischoff, who has overseen a major restructuring of the business since it was rescued by the government in 2008, will retire in the next year.

* BP - The British oil company said it is withdrawing some non-essential staff from Libya after Britain’s government warned about deteriorating security in the capital Tripoli.

* PREMIER OIL - The company said its successful well test has confirmed Matang as an important discovery.

* Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel as the dollar stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in demand growth from the world’s top oil consumer the United States further weighing on sentiment.

* DIPLOMA - The company said its first half pretax profit has risen.

* ITV - The company buys controlling stake in High Noon Entertainment.

