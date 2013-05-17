UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday May 17

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 5.75 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,687.80 points on Thursday - to post its first daily loss in 11 sessions - when concerns about the global economy were heightened by weak data on the U.S. labour and housing markets.

* John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said on Thursday the Fed could end bond purchases later this year, assuming the labour market continues to strengthen, while Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said the Fed should withdraw its targeted support of the housing sector now.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The drugmaker was rumoured to be lining up a cash offer of up to 300 kroner for Danish peer Genmab, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

INTERTEK GROUP issues a trading update

KAZAKHMYS holds its annual general meeting

PETROFAC holds its AGM

