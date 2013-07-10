UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, July 10

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening a touch lower on Wednesday, with September futures on the index shedding 0.4 percent at 0621 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 63.01 points, or 1 percent, at 6,513.08 on Tuesday, its highest finish since early June.

* Shares in miner Vedanta will start trading without their dividend entitlements on Wednesday, knocking 0.10 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.

* Of interest to the broader mining sector, London copper was down on Wednesday after top metal user China reported surprisingly weak trade data for June and flagged a grim outlook for exports in the third quarter, raising questions about demand.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The bank has put off its bid to take control of one of the UK’s largest residential property portfolios, just weeks after telling courts it had run out of patience over a 230 million pound ($341.1 million) debt owed to it by property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* BURBERRY : The British luxury brand maintained its full-year guidance as it posted a larger-than-expected 18 percent rise in first quarter underlying retail revenue, driven by robust demand for spring/summer fashion.

* INFORMA : The company said on Wednesday it has appointed Stephen Carter as its chief executive to Peter Rigby, who will retire.

* HALFORDS GROUP : The company said on Wednesday its revenues grew by 8.8 percent in the first quarter of the year.

* RUSPETRO : The Russia-focused oil and gas company said on Wednesday that Chief Executive Don Wolcott had left the company and will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Tom Reed on an acting basis.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)