UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, July 11
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 6:02 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 101 to 104 points higher, or as much as 1.6 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 8.12 points, or 0.1 percent, lower at 6,504.96 on Wednesday, but is expected to rally at the open on Thursday on rising expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has supported equities, for longer than expected.

* Brent crude held near three-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus programme for now, while a sharp drop in oil inventories lifted U.S. prices to near 16-month peaks.

* BP : The energy firm filed to register its U.S. unit as a swap dealer with U.S. authorities, a company spokesman said, becoming the first oil company to face tough oversight of its derivatives business.

No major UK data due out on Thursday. In the U.S., import and export figures are scheduled for release at 1230 GMT along with weekly jobless claims.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Full-year results:

SUPERGROUP

Trading updates:

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - third-quarter

ASHMORE GROUP

AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BALFOUR BEATTY

HAYS

PREMIER OIL

SINCLAIR IS PHARMA

AGMs:

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH

SHIRES INCOME

TELFORD HOMES

EGMs:

BTG

Investor day:

E-THERAPEUTICS

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Alistair Smout)

