UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, July 15

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 ended up 38.45 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,543.41, its highest close since June 4, having recouped more than half of the drop which began in late May on Bernanke’s initial suggestion of diminished stimulus as early as this year.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The British drugmaker used travel agencies and consultancies as vehicles to bribe Chinese officials and doctors to illegally boost the sales prices of its medicines in China, police said on Monday.

* G4S : The British security firm has held talks with large investors about the prospects for tapping them for cash, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Kenya posted a 11 percent jump in first half pretax profit to 2.2 billion shillings ($25.24 million) due to higher sales and prices.

* INVENSYS : U.S. General Electric is gearing up for a 3.5 billion pound ($5.3 billion) counterbid for British engineer Invensys that would trump last week’s offer from France’s Schneider Electric, a newspaper said on Sunday.

* A.G. BARR : The Irn-Bru maker is considering a possible 1 billion pound bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s Lucozade and Ribena brands days after merger talks with rival Britvic fell through, according to the Financial Times.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Results:

ACCESS INTELLIGENCE - first-half

AMINO TECHNOLOGIES - first-half

STHREE - first-half

Trading update:

THORNTONS

