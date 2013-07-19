UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, July 19

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening to open 20 to 31 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 62.43 points, or 1 percent at 6,634.36 on Thursday, its highest close since May 30, while Wall Street’s Dow .DJI registered a new historical intraday high as bullish economic data in Britain and the U.S. calmed fears that the global economy may not be ready for a wind down in stimulus.

* EURO ZONE: Portugal’s centre-right ruling coalition easily defeated a motion of no confidence in parliament on Thursday, demonstrating restored unity after an internal rift earlier this month set off a political crisis.

* Important economic data out of the UK includes Public Borrowing for June due at 0830 GMT. Net borrowings (ex fin int): Forecast 8 billion pounds Prior 8.772 billion. Net borrowings: Forecast 9.45 billion pounds Prior 10.54 billion Pounds.

* BARCLAYS : The Abu Dhabi sheikh who threw lender Barclays a lifeline at the height of the financial crisis through a 3.5 billion pound ($5.32 billion) capital injection has sold his stake in the bank, according to the Financial Times.

* BAE SYSTEMS : The British defence firm on Thursday filed a formal protest against the U.S. Navy’s decision to award a contract for a next-generation electronic jammer to Raytheon Co, a U.S. spokesman for the company said.

* VODAFONE : The mobile telecommunications firm posted an as expected first-quarter 3.5 percent drop in its key organic service revenue as increasing competition in Germany and Italy wiped out improvements in India at the world’s second largest mobile operator.

* COSTAIN : The contractor wins a 34 million pound UK highways contract.

* ENERGY: The British government unveiled draft tax breaks on Friday to drive investment in shale gas production, in what it termed the most generous shale incentives in the world.

* LAMPRELL : The oil services firm has signed a definitive agreement with lenders for a new secured banking facility.

* BUMI : Financier Nat Rothschild, co-founder of troubled Indonesian coal miner Bumi, has sued the company and his one-time partners, taking one of London’s messiest corporate battles to court.

