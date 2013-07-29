UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, July 29

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 15 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 33.16 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,554.79 points, failing to hold above recent resistance around seven-week highs just above 6,600 and still 4.7 percent off 13-year highs made in May, on Friday.

M&A:

* PUBLISHERS: A proposed mega-merger between global ad agencies Publicis and Omnicom could bring rival accounts such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo under one firm, underscoring the scale of the $35.1 billion deal and the potential conflicts it raises.

The head of world No. 1 ad agency WPP said he expects more deals in the industry after Publicis and Omnicom announced plans to merge.

DRUGMAKERS:

U.S. generic drugmaker Perrigo agreed to buy Elan for $8.6 billion on Monday, ending a takeover battle over the Irish company which put itself up for sale last month.

RECKITT BENCKISER : The British consumer goods group reported a 6 percent rise in first-half sales and said it expected revenue growth at the top end of guidance for the full-year.

HAMMERSON : Shopping centre landlord Hammerson said its net asset value per share increased 1.7 percent to 551 pence as its well-positioned malls continued to trade well against the backdrop of a weak British economy.

* BARCLAYS : The UK lender will this week say how it plans to meet tougher UK rules on capital, while strong earnings from Lloyds Banking Group will pave the way for Britain to sell some of its shares in the bank.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : The asset manager reported net outflows of 3.4 billion pounds in the three months to end June, mainly from lower margin products, with assets under management at 209.6 billion pounds.

* AVIVA : The British insurer is in negotiations to broker a deal with a division of Asia-focused conglomerate Jardine Matheson which will lead to a fresh assault on Indonesia and other fast-growing Asian economies, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Mark Wilson, Aviva’s chief executive, is understood to be in talks with Indonesia’s Astra International, an affiliate of Jardine.

* GKN : The British aerospace and car parts maker is interested in buying a Spirit Aerosystems wing factory in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the U.S. company has hired Morgan Stanley to find a buyer, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* BP : The energy firm appeared to gain an edge in the battle over liability for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill on Friday, after Halliburton abandoned one of its arguments that tried to paint the British oil company as unconcerned about well safety.

* BHP Billiton : The world’s largest miner is betting on strong returns from the copper business even though the price of the metal is unlikely to rise in the near term, the company’s chief executive told a Chilean newspaper.

* RIO TINTO : The global miner has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia to China Molybdenum Co Ltd for $820 million, as it looks to slash costs and cut debt.

* RANDGOLD RESOURCES : The gold miner says it is seeing improvements at ints Tongon mine and Tongon’s usage of grid power, a major component of its cost profile, is now nearing planned levels.

* POLYMETAL : The Russian precious metals miner expects to record a non-cash impairment charge in its first-half financial results due to lower commodity prices, it said on Monday.

* AFRICAN MINERAL : The Sierra Leone-focused miner said on Monday it produced 4 million tonnes of iron ore in the second quarter, up 81 percent on the previous three months, keeping the group on track to hit its targets for the year.

* XP POWER : The electrical components maker said first-half profit rose 8 percent as an increase in revenue from its healthcare and industrial divsions offset the broadly challenging technology market.

* SENIOR : The British engineering component maker posted first-half profit up to 48.3 million pounds from 45.5 million pounds a year ago.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

