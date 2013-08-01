FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, August 1
August 1, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, August 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 50.11 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,621.06 on Wednesday.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve vowed late on Wednesday to stick with its plan to purchase $85 billion of assets every month as it seeks to strengthen a “modest” U.S. recovery.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AGGREKO reports first-half results.

ASTRAZENECA posts second-quarter/half-year results.

BAE SYSTEMS posts first-half results.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP reports first-half results.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP reports first-half results.

SMITH & NEPHEW reports second-quarter/half-year results.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

