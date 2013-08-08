UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 8

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 to 26 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers after forecast-beating Chinese trade data reassured investors over growth in the world’s second-biggest economy. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent weaker at 6,511.21 points, the lowest since July 11, led by a sharp drop in TUI Travel, the world’s top tour operator.
* On the macroeconomic front, U.S. employment data is due out at 1230 GMT.
* London copper hit its highest in two weeks on Thursday after the dollar fell on comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official suggesting the central bank could soon reduce the pace of its bond buying.
* BP : BP Plc must pay $130 million to a court-appointed administrator overseeing payments to thousands of people who claimed they were hurt by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, in a fresh legal setback for the oil company.
