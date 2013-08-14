UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 14

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up on Wednesday, with futures up 0.3 percent by 0627 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* A hefty 20.39 points will be taken off the index on Wednesday by stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend - namely Anglo American , AstraZeneca, Diageo, Fresnillo, GKN, Meggitt, Pearson, Royal Dutch Shell , Rexam , Rio Tinto, SABMiller, Schroders and Standard Chartered.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 37.60 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,611.94 points on Tuesday.

* UK monthly labour market data, set for release at 0830 GMT, will assume greater significance in light of the move by Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, to tie interest rate policy to the unemployment figures. The unemployment rate for June is set to remain unchanged at 7.8 percent, well above Carney’s 7 percent target.

At the same time, the minutes from the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting will be released.

* ENRC - The Kazakh miner said its first-half underlying core profit dropped 17 percent, in what could be its final set of earnings as a listed company.

* BARCLAYS - Barclays’s Finance Director Chris Lucas is stepping down from the bank six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, citing health reasons, the bank said.

* DAILY MAIL - The Rothermere trust that controls the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper will make an offer this week for the 11 percent of its voting shares it does not already own, Sky News reported.

