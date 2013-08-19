FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Aug. 19
August 19, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Aug. 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 5 points lower according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 16.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,499.99 points, on Friday after suffering its steepest one-day percentage drop in almost two months on Thursday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : W&G Investments Plc, one of three bidders vying for 315 Royal Bank of Scotland branches, said the sale could be delayed beyond the two-year schedule.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The miner is expected to write down the value of assets inherited from Xstrata by as much as $7 billion when it reports first-half earnings on Tuesday - the first full set of results since the takeover that created the mining giant in May.

* VODAFONE : The mobile communications firm paid millions to Britain’s tax authority as part of a settlement linked to its Irish unit, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

* AMEC : The British engineer is eyeing an 800 million pound bid for London-listed peer Kentz as the group attempts to grow its oil and gas division, according to a report on Sunday.

* ECONOMIC EVENTS:

No major economic events scheduled for the day.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Amlin Interim

Bovis Homes Group H1

Clarkson H1

Kingspan Group Q2, Confcall

