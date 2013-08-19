UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Aug. 19

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 5 points lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 16.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,499.99 points, on Friday after suffering its steepest one-day percentage drop in almost two months on Thursday.

* Britain’s unemployment rate is likely to fall slowly to reach 7.5 percent by late 2014, a leading business lobby said, chiming with a Bank of England prediction that signalled record-low interest rates for another three years.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : W&G Investments Plc, one of three bidders vying for 315 Royal Bank of Scotland branches, said the sale could be delayed beyond the two-year schedule.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP The British banking group is set to sell its German insurance business to Frankfurt-listed insurer Hannover Re for 400 million euros as it continues to streamline its business, according to a report in the Sunday Telegraph.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The miner is expected to write down the value of assets inherited from Xstrata by as much as $7 billion when it reports first-half earnings on Tuesday - the first full set of results since the takeover that created the mining giant in May.

* VODAFONE : The mobile communications firm paid millions to Britain’s tax authority as part of a settlement linked to its Irish unit, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

* AMEC : British engineer AMEC said on Monday it had made a takeover bid for London-listed peer Kentz at 565 to 580 pence per share, going head to head with M+W Group which also made a bid for the firm.

Kentz rejected both bids.

* BOVIS HOMES : The housebuilder reports first-half profit jumps 50 percent to 20.4 million pounds year-on-year, and expects return on capital employed for the 2013 full year to be at least 10.0 percent.

* AMLIN : The insurer reports a 12 percent fall in first-half profit to 161.4 million pounds year-on-year and raises interim dividend up 4 percent to 7.8 pence per share.

* BOTSWANA DIAMONDS : The miner agrees an exploration deal with Alrosa.

* ECONOMIC EVENTS:

No major economic events scheduled for the day.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett, editing by Tricia Wright)