FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Aug 22
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Aug 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20-21 points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday, set for its fourth straight session of losses, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting failed to stem worries about a cut in stimulus from next month. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 62.62 points, or 1 percent, at 6,390.84 points on Wednesday.

* The Fed minutes, released late on Wednesday, gave little indication as to the timing for a reduction in stimulus and while they did not mention September specifically, they did little to discourage predictions that the central bank’s asset purchase programme may be cut next month.

* Any losses triggered by stimulus uncertainty were however seen limited by possible strength from mining stocks after data showing activity in top metals consumer China’s manufacturing sector hit a four-month high in August.

* KAZAKHMYS : The miner posted a more than 35 percent drop in first-half core profit as higher copper output failed to offset the impact of falling prices and rising costs.

* IMI : The engineer anticipates better trading conditions for the remainder of the year.

* No major domestic economic data was set for release on Thursday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6374 British pounds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.