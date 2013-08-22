UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Aug 22

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20-21 points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday, set for its fourth straight session of losses, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting failed to stem worries about a cut in stimulus from next month. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 62.62 points, or 1 percent, at 6,390.84 points on Wednesday.

* The Fed minutes, released late on Wednesday, gave little indication as to the timing for a reduction in stimulus and while they did not mention September specifically, they did little to discourage predictions that the central bank’s asset purchase programme may be cut next month.

* Any losses triggered by stimulus uncertainty were however seen limited by possible strength from mining stocks after data showing activity in top metals consumer China’s manufacturing sector hit a four-month high in August.

* KAZAKHMYS : The miner posted a more than 35 percent drop in first-half core profit as higher copper output failed to offset the impact of falling prices and rising costs.

* IMI : The engineer anticipates better trading conditions for the remainder of the year.

* No major domestic economic data was set for release on Thursday.

