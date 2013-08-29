FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 29
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 10.91 points, or 0.2 percent, weaker at 6,430.06 points in the previous session.

* VODAFONE GROUP - Verizon Communications is in advanced talks to buy Vodafone’s 45 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture for about $130 billion, Bloomberg reported late on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Brent crude slipped below $116 a barrel, taking a breather after its strongest 2-day gain since January 2012 over fears of oil-supply disruptions in the Middle East as western nations prepared to intervene in Syria.

* London copper fell for a third session, as the dollar rose against a basket of currencies, but was underpinned by steady Chinese demand and the prospect of a slow revival in global growth.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

