UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Sept. 3

* The UK blue chip index closed 93.26 points higher, or up 1.5 percent, at 6,506.19 points. It posted its highest close since August 14 after a delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria alongside robust economic data from China and the UK helped drive a broad-based equity market rally.
* VODAFONE - Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130 billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S. wireless business, signing history’s third largest corporate deal announcement to bring an end to an often tense 14-year marriage.
* China’s services sector grew steadily in August as domestic demand picked up, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that government measures have started to steer the world’s second-largest economy out of its longest slowdown.
