UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Sept. 3

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 93.26 points higher, or up 1.5 percent, at 6,506.19 points. It posted its highest close since August 14 after a delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria alongside robust economic data from China and the UK helped drive a broad-based equity market rally.

* VODAFONE - Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130 billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S. wireless business, signing history’s third largest corporate deal announcement to bring an end to an often tense 14-year marriage.

* China’s services sector grew steadily in August as domestic demand picked up, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that government measures have started to steer the world’s second-largest economy out of its longest slowdown.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

RESULTS

DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC PRELIM

GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC H1

HYDRO INTERNATIONAL PLC H1

JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP PLC H1

MCBRIDE PLC PRELIM

TOTAL PRODUCE PLC H1

TRADING UPDATES

DS SMITH PLC Q1 TRADE

