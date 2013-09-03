FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Sept. 3
#Market News
September 3, 2013

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Sept. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 93.26 points higher, or up 1.5 percent, at 6,506.19 points. It posted its highest close since August 14 after a delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria alongside robust economic data from China and the UK helped drive a broad-based equity market rally.

* VODAFONE - Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130 billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S. wireless business, signing history’s third largest corporate deal announcement to bring an end to an often tense 14-year marriage.

* China’s services sector grew steadily in August as domestic demand picked up, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that government measures have started to steer the world’s second-largest economy out of its longest slowdown.

* MCBRIDE - The household and personal care firm sees its revenue decline 5 percent due to the winding down of some of its contracts.

* DS SMITH - The packaging firm expects continued performance in line with the company’s targets after a good start to the current year.

* PUNCH TAVERNS - Full year profit is set to meet the pub company’s expectations, with underlying EBITDA between £210 million ($326.84 million) and £220 million.

* GREENE KING - The pub operator says underlying sales rose 4.6 percent in the last 18 weeks.

* GLOBAL TRANS - The railway transport firm sees first half profit fall 7 percent despite a 14 percent rise in adjusted revenue.

* GOAL SOCCER CENTRES - Goal Soccer Centres reports a 4 percent drop in first half earnings.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6425 British pounds)

