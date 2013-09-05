FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 5
September 5, 2013

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 6,474.74 points in the previous session.

* Brent futures inched higher, holding above $115 a barrel, as U.S. President Barack Obama’s effort to win backing for a military strike against Syria cleared its first hurdle and strong auto sales boosted the demand outlook for oil.

* London copper steadied after a sharp loss in the previous session, as the dollar took a breather from recent strength ahead of key U.S. data and as more signs of the Chinese economy stabilising raised hopes for demand.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

