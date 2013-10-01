UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuseday, Oct. 1

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 10 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures on the index were flat at 0616 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The U.S. government began a partial shutdown on Tuesday for the first time in 17 years, potentially putting up to 1 million workers on unpaid leave, closing national parks and stalling medical research projects.

* The news sent Wall Street lower overnight. However, Asian shares rose after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would hike the country’s sales tax as planned.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 50.44 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,462.22 points on Monday, continuing its retreat after breaking below a key technical support at the 50-day moving average on Friday.

* The number of advertised jobs in Britain rose to its highest level in four years in September, according to a survey released by a jobs website on Tuesday, another sign that the economic recovery is gaining momentum.

* WOLSELEY - The plumbing supplies group said on Tuesday it would return 300 million pounds ($486 million) to shareholders after it posted a 10.7 percent rise in full-year trading profit. It also said revenue growth rates in the new financial year have been similar to the fourth quarter of the previous year.

* UNILEVER - The consumer goods company warned after market close on Monday that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third quarter and it now expects underlying sales growth of just 3 to 3.5 percent in the period.

* EXPERIAN - The company buys 41st Parameter Inc for $324 million.

* BP - In the frantic days after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, BP lied about how much oil was leaking from its Macondo well and took too long to cap it, plaintiffs’ lawyers said on Monday at the opening of the second phase of the company’s trial.

* TESCO - Britain’s Tesco put its U.S. grocery store chain into bankruptcy on Monday as part of a plan to sell most of the 167 stores to a private equity firm led by billionaire Ron Burkle.

