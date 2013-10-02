UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 2

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 to 15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,460.01 points in the previous session.

* Tesco, will inject retail assets and HK$4.325 billion ($558 million) in cash into a hypermarket joint venture with China Resources Enterprise Ltd 0291.HK, the state-backed Chinese firm said on Wednesday.

*Britain’s biggest grocer is also expected to report at best flat quarterly UK sales on Wednesday, while on the same day rival Sainsbury will likely report accelerating sales growth as online and convenience stores continue strong.

ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT):

0830 British Markit/CIPS Construction PMI for September

Construction PMI: Forecast 59.2 Prior 59.1

0900 Euro Zone Producer Price Index for August

Producer price index mm: Forecast 0.1 pct Prior 0.3 pct

Producer price index yy: F‘cast -0.6 pct Prior 0.2 pct

1100 Bank of England’s Fisher Speaks

1230 European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision for October/ Press Conference

Refinancing rate: Forecast 0.50 pct Prior 0.50 pct

Deposit rate: Forecast 0.00 pct Prior 0.00 pct

1215 ADP Releases Employment Report for September

Employment: Forecast 180,000 Prior 176,000

1600 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Rosengren Speaks

1920 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard Gives Opening Remarks

1930 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke Gives Welcome Remarks

COMPANY NEWS:

Andor Technology Trading

Dunelm Group Trading

Domino’s Pizza Group Q3 Trade

Electrocomponents Trading

IMI Analyst

Lidco Group Analyst

J Sainsbury Confcall, Q2 Trade

Tesco H1

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)