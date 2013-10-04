FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday October 4
October 4, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday October 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 18-22 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, as the U.S. budget impasse drags on. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 11.54 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,449.04 points on Thursday.

* President Barack Obama met Republican and Democrat leaders in Congress but reiterated in a speech that he would not give in to Republican demands to roll back his healthcare programme in exchange for reopening the government.

* The U.S. government shutdown has led to a delay in the closely-watched non-farm payrolls data, which is normally due for release on Friday. No major domestic economic data is due on Friday.

* BARCLAYS : The British bank is expected to sell at least 300 million pounds ($487 million) of its shares in the market on Friday, as it finds a home for shares not taken by existing investors in a 6 billion pound fundraising.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TATE & LYLE issues a trading update.

JOHN WOOD GROUP issues a trading update.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

