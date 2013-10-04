UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday October 4

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Friday, with futures off 0.1 percent by 0632 GMT before the cash market open, as the U.S. budget impasse drags on. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 11.54 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,449.04 points on Thursday.

* President Barack Obama met Republican and Democrat leaders in Congress but reiterated in a speech that he would not give in to Republican demands to roll back his healthcare programme in exchange for reopening the government.

* The U.S. government shutdown has led to a delay in the closely-watched non-farm payrolls data, which is normally due for release on Friday. No major domestic economic data is due on Friday.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays said on Friday 94.63 percent of shareholders signed up to a 6 billion pound ($9.7 billion) fundraising which allows them to buy new shares at a discount.

* CARPETRIGHT : Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer has warned on its annual profits and parted company with its chief executive.

* SERCO : The outsourcing firm has sold its UK occupational health business.

* WS ATKINS : The engineering and design consultancy has bought a project management firm.

* UNILEVER : The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods firm said it plans to invest 150 million euros ($203.9 million) in a new manufacturing plant in Kenya that will help it access the east African market.

* BHP BILLITON : The company said on it was shutting oil and gas production at its two oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Karen approached the U.S. Gulf Coast.

* TATE & LYLE : The food and sugar group said that the U.S. cold spring is to hit its first-half profit.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP : The energy services company said that it is delivering good growth.

