UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds Oct. 9
October 9, 2013 / 5:58 AM / in 4 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds Oct. 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-19 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as a U.S. budget stalemate dragged on. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would be willing to negotiate budget issues with Republicans only if they agree to re-open the federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.

* The UK benchmark ended down 71.45 points, or 1.1 percent at 6,365.83 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since July.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK August industrial and manufacturing output data is set for release at 0830 GMT, alongside UK August trade balance figures.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Aviva, Kingfisher, Smith & Nephew, Tesco, Travis Perkins, Wolseley and WPP will take 3.72 points off the index on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

VEDANTA RESOURCES issues second-quarter production results.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
