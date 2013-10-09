FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds Oct. 9
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Weds Oct. 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen moving lower on Wednesday as a U.S. budget stalemate drags on, with futures off 0.2 percent by 0624 GMT before the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he would be willing to negotiate budget issues with Republicans only if they agree to re-open the federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.

* The UK benchmark ended down 71.45 points, or 1.1 percent at 6,365.83 points on Tuesday, its lowest close since July.

* In terms of domestic economic data, UK August industrial and manufacturing output data is set for release at 0830 GMT, alongside August trade balance figures.

* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, namely Aviva, Kingfisher, Smith & Nephew, Tesco, Travis Perkins, Wolseley and WPP will take 3.72 points off the index on Wednesday.

* BG GROUP : BG is close to a deal or deals that would reduce its 100 percent holdings in a group of six exploration licence blocks off Brazil’s coast, the company said, a signal it aims to push ahead promptly with drilling there.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Teva Pharmaceuticals does not expect to see the launch of generic copies of GlaxoSmithKline’s best-selling lung drug Advair that could be sold as a true substitute to U.S. patients before 2018.

* WOOD GROUP : The British energy services firm said it has entered into a joint venture with Siemens AG to provide services for gas turbines, in order to strengthen the division which has suffered delays this year.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Westpac Banking Corp. Australia’s second-biggest lender by market value, bid about A$2.1 billion ($2 billion) for Lloyds Banking Group Plc’s assets in the country, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES : The miner reported a rise in oil & gas, zinc production.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.