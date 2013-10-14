UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Oct 14

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 to 20 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent lower ahead of the open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 56.70 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,487.19 points on Friday, building on a 1.5 percent jump the previous session and hitting its highest levels since the start of this month on hopes that a deal would be struck over the U.S. budget and debt ceiling.

* U.S. Senate negotiations to bring a fiscal crisis to an end showed signs of progress on Sunday, but there were no guarantees the federal government shutdown was about to end or that a historic debt default would be avoided.

* FINANCIALS - A British court will this week consider two cases - one brought against Barclays - on whether attempted manipulation of the benchmark interest rate Libor can invalidate loans and other deals or show that banks mis-sold products that were based upon the rate.

* LLOYDS - The chief executive of Lloyds Bank has warned that the government’s “Help to Buy” mortgage scheme will risk creating a dangerous bubble in property prices unless steps are taken to boost the supply of new housing and free up planning restrictions, The Financial Times reported.

* SAINSBURY‘S - J Sainsbury, Britain’s No. 3 supermarket, plans to open its first distribution centre dedicated to online grocery orders in response to rapidly increasing demand in southeast England.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Canada’s Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO is considering an 8 billion pound ($12.8 billion) bid for Royal Bank of Scotland’s American retail banking business Citizens, The Sunday Times reported.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The commodities trader and miner said interest rates on some of its notes issued by Xstrata finance would rise by 0.25 percent.

* CARILLION - Carillion said it had teamed up with a major Chinese company to deliver Manchester’s 800 million pound airport city.

* BALFOUR BEATTY - The construction firm has been awarded a 77 million pound contract for the 77 million pound Wilmington bypass project, which the company said reflected an improving outlook for its U.S. business.

* MICHAEL PAGE - The recruitment consultancy expects full year operating profit to be around 68 million pounds after a robust third quarter perfomance, although it expects the fourth quarter to be a challenging one.

* YOUGOV - The polling company announces an 8 percent rise in full year revenues, trading in line with expectations, and plans a final dividend of 0.6 pence per share.

* MCBRIDE - McBride said revenue dropped 3 percent, although its expectations for full year performance were unchanged.

