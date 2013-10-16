UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct. 16

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening mixed on Wednesday - down 5 to up 2 points, according to financial bookmakers, as anxious investors hope that talks to avert a U.S. debt default could result in a deal before the Oct. 17 deadline. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. Senate leaders were still discussing a deal late on Tuesday aimed at raising the debt limit and reopening federal agencies that have been closed for two weeks. Senate aides said a deal was close but earlier hopes that a deal could be announced late on Tuesday were not met.

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 41.46 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,549.11 points on Tuesday, trading around its highest levels since Sept. 27, which was before the political deadlock that partially shut down the U.S. government.

* No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday.

* UK unemployment data is set for release at 0830 GMT, with the numbers now back in focus as new Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has linked a fall in jobless figures to any future rise in interest rates.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HOCHSCHILD MINING issues third-quarter production results

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)