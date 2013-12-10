UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday, Dec. 10

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, with futures down 0.2 percent by 0727 GMT.

* Expectations of future rises in British house prices hit a 14-year high in November, according to a monthly survey by RICS which warned that too few homes were going on the market to meet demand.

* Britain’s economic recovery is showing signs that it can reach self-sustaining momentum, but monetary policy will need to remain exceptionally loose for some time to come, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday. He also said the BoE is concerned that U.S. fiscal policies are creating economic difficulties without any longer-term benefits.

* PRUDENTIAL - British based life group has set new growth objectives driven by its Asian business, targeting at least 10 billion pounds ($16 billion) of cumulative underlying free surplus generation by the end of 2017. It has requested a trading halt on shares until 1pm.

* WHITBREAD - Britain’s biggest hotel and coffee shop operator said it was on track to meet full-year expectations as it posted a strong rise in third quarter sales.

* FRESNILLO - The Mexican precious metals miner lowered its gold production guidance by 8.4 percent on Tuesday, after a ban on the use of explosives at a mining site continued, impacting its output.

* TUI TRAVEL - The world’s biggest tour operator said full-year profit rose 13 percent, beating the company’s upgraded forecast, helped by the sale of more higher margin holidays in its UK and German markets.

* LLOYDS - The bank said it would bolster its capital by selling its remaining 21 percent stake in wealth manager St James’s Place, worth about 700 million pounds ($1.15 billion).

* TESCO - The world’s third-biggest retailer has bought a small stake in Lazada, the Southeast Asian online retail company.

* GLENCORE XSTRATA PLC - The miner says Peter Coates’ executive responsibilities will cease effective from Jan. 1 and he will remain on the board and accordingly will become a non-executive director.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.1 percent, or 7.49 points, at 6,559.48 points.

