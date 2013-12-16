UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Dec. 16

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 to 33 points lower, or down 0.5 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 5.29 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, at 6,439.96 on Friday, posting its longest streak of weekly losses since 2008.

* Growth in activity in China’s vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in December as reduced output offset a pickup in new orders, a preliminary private survey showed on Monday, in line with other recent data pointing to a resilient but slowing economy.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - The pharmaceutical company said on Monday it plans to raise its stake in its Indian pharmaceutical unit to up to 75 percent from 50.7 percent through an open offer in a deal worth about 629 million pounds ($1.02 billion).

RSA - The insurer has denied that it is for sale, the Guardian and the Daily Express said, after a report in the Sunday Times that investors had demanded that it be put up for sale after its third profit warning in six weeks. The Sunday Telegraph reported that RSA is looking to sell off peripheral operations in eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia, with the paper picking to stock as its ‘Sunday tip’.

BT - BT will begin selling mobile phones again next year, more than a decade after spinning off its mobile service which became branded as O2, the Sunday Times reported.

RETAILERS - In a sign off resilience on the high street, Britain’s biggest department store group John Lewis posted a 1.4 percent year-on-year rise in sales to 149.9 million pounds ($244.01 million) in the week to Dec. 14, a record week that was helped by strong demand for cooking equipment in the run up to the festive season.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AGGREKO PLC TRADING

COHORT PLC H1

F&C GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANIES PLC H1

GCP INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS LTD PRELIM

