FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Dec 23
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Dec 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is expected to open higher on Monday, with March futures on the index up 0.6 percent at 0727 GMT.

* The FTSE closed up 21.88 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,606.58 points on Friday. It was up 2.6 percent on the week, snapping a six-week losing streak and recording its best weekly gain since July.

* RETAILERS - Britain’s biggest department store group John Lewis posted a 4.2 percent year-on-year increase in sales to 164.4 million pounds ($268.88 million) during the past week, on the back of last-minute Christmas shopping.

* MINERS - China’s total crude steel output is likely to increase to 800 million tonnes in 2014 but growth will slow to 2 to 3 percent on the year, the head of its steel association said, with the government trying to tackle over capacity.

* DIAGEO : Shares in United Spirits Ltd fell as much as 6 percent on Monday after a regional court in India ordered the annulment of the sale of the Indian spirits maker to British group Diageo.

* SERCO : The outsourcing firm said on Monday it has secured an extension to its Australian detention services contract.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

STHREE PLC ESM

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.