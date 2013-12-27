UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 27

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 36 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 15.56 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,694.17 points on Tuesday, the last day of trade before the UK stock market closed for the Christmas break, notching its fifth straight session of gains.

* AIRLINES: Gatwick airport is facing the threat of having to pay airlines a rebate after thousands of passengers were left stranded by a power outage caused by storms that battered the UK over Christmas, the Financial Times reported.

* RETAILERS: After an initial rush to British retail stores for the Boxing Day sales on Thursday, only 0.5 percent more shoppers showed up than last year, final figures from retail data company Springboard showed.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays has been fined $3.75 million by a U.S. regulator over its alleged decade-long failure to properly keep electronic records, emails and instant messages.

* DEBENHAMS : The department store is set to part company with its finance director amid growing criticism of his performance, the Times reported.

