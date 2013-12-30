FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 30
December 30, 2013 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower, or flat in percentage terms, on Monday according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.9 percent, or 56.70 points, at 6,750.87 points on Friday.

* Copper edged lower on Monday as the market took a breather after hitting its highest since mid-August in the previous session, fuelled by signs of global economic recovery and hopes of improving Chinese demand.

* Brent oil held steady above $112 per barrel on Monday, supported by continued unrest in oil-producing African nations.

* LLOYDS : The British government could sell off all of its 18.4 billion pound ($30.35 billion) stake in Lloyds in 2014, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

MAX PETROLEUM H1

