UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 31
December 31, 2013 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is set

* The UK blue chip index closed down 19.60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,731.27 points on Monday, pausing after six straight sessions of gains - its longest winning streak since October, which saw it rise around 4 percent since Dec. 18. The London bourse will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.

* The FTSE 100 has notched gains of around 14 percent in 2013, a year which has seen the index scale 13-year highs, some 2 percent above current levels.

* Experian will trade without the attraction of its latest dividend on Tuesday, taking 0.27 points off the index.

* RIO TINTO, BHP BILLITON : Iron ore miners were waiting for conditions to ease before assessing damage caused by a cyclone that ripped across northwest Australia on Tuesday, closing ports and threatening mining operations in the sparsely populated Pilbara region.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines

