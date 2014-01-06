FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is set

* Earlier, financial bookmakers had forecast a flat to slightly lower open for the blue-chip index.

* Asian shares fell to a three-week low on Monday after growth in China’s services sector slowed sharply last month, raising concerns about the pace of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

* China’s HSBC/Markit Economics services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 50.9 in December, its lowest since August 2011, from 52.5 in November.

* British finance minister George Osborne will on Monday reinforce his plans for lower spending to allow for the possibility of tax cuts as the Conservative-led government tries to seize the initiative in a pre-election year.

* Monday’s calendar also includes British services PMI for December at 0928 GMT and U.S. durable goods orders at 1500 GMT.

* The finance chiefs of Britain’s biggest companies say their appetite for risk has returned, with a poll showing they believe access to bank lending will ease in 2014, enabling them to expand and hire more staff.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent, or 12.76 points, at 6,730.67 points on Friday.

* CENTAMIN - The miner reports full year gold production of 356,943 ounces, a 36 percent increase on 2012.

* MEGGITT - The British aircraft parts supplier appoints David Johnson as chief operating officer.

* MARKS & SPENCER - UK media highlights the scope for disappointing results from the retailer, which is due to give a trading update on Jan. 9. Britain’s biggest clothing retailer is expected to report weak Christmas trading, adding to pressure on management to end a run of poor results. For a Reuters preview, please click on

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.