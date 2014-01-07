UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 7

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 5-9 points, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,730.73 points on Monday after a choppy trading session, while mining stocks fell following fresh signs of an economic slowdown in China, the world’s top metals consumer.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : A Japanese investment banking unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group was ordered on Monday to pay a $50 million criminal fine after pleading guilty to wire fraud over its role in manipulating the benchmark interest rate Libor.

* SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell, Austria’s OMV and Japan’s Mitsui will drill an exploration well off New Zealand’s southeast coast, becoming the latest group to search for natural gas in the country’s largely untapped deepwater basins.

* British businesses reported strong growth and rising confidence in the fourth quarter of 2013, suggesting the country’s economic recovery will pick up speed, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* British new car sales grew by more than 10 percent last year to hit a five-year high, bucking a gloomy trend in most of the rest of Europe, industry figures are expected to show later on Tuesday.

* London copper edged up from near two-week lows on Tuesday.

* Brent oil futures climbed above $107 a barrel on Tuesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EASYJET TRAFFIC FIGURES

INTL AIRLINES GROUP TRAFFIC FIGURES

TOPPS TILES Q1 TRADING UPDATE

