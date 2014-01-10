UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 10

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 21 to 24 points, or 0.4 percent, on Friday according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index fell by 0.5 percent, or 30.44 points, to 6,691.34 points on Thursday.

* On the macroeconomic front, U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due out at 1330 GMT. A Reuters survey of economists this week forecast that the non-farm payrolls probably rose by 196,000 jobs last month, slightly below November’s 203,000 gain, but a touch above the monthly average for the three months through November.

* CHINESE ECONOMY: China’s export growth slowed more than expected in December due to a higher comparison base a year earlier and a clamp-down on speculative activities disguised as export deals, missing the official target on foreign trade. However, Chinese import data grew and beat forecasts.

* ALCOA /MINING COMPANIES: Shares in European mining and steel companies will be in the spotlight after U.S. aluminium major Alcoa Inc posted a massive quarterly loss after the bell on Wall Street on Thursday.

Alcoa, which kick-started the U.S. quarterly earnings season, also issued an outlook for stagnant growth in global aluminum demand. Its shares fell 4 percent in after-hours trade.

* REXAM : Montagu Private Equity has entered advanced talks with Rexam to buy the British beverage can maker’s healthcare packaging unit, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

* CINEWORLD : British cinema operator Cineworld Group, responding to a report it is close to buying Warsaw-listed Cinema City International’s (CCI) movie theatre operations, confirmed it was in advanced talks.

* UK RETAIL SECTOR: British retail sales growth slowed in December despite signs of strong consumer confidence, industry data showed on Friday, raising questions about the durability of the recovery.

* UK CONSTRUCTION SECTOR: British construction firms saw record growth in work in the last three months of 2013 and expect similarly strong growth in 2014, an industry survey showed on Friday, giving hope for ongoing economic recovery.

HILTON FOOD TRADING UPDATE

