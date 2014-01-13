UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Jan. 13

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 10 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures on the index are up 0.2 percent at 0725 GMT.

* Global banking regulators agreed on Sunday to ease the way a new rule, meant to rein in risky balance sheets from 2018, is compiled to try to avoid crimping financing for the world’s economy.

* The number of new financial services jobs in London rose for the first time in almost two years last month, research showed on Monday, which recruiters said was a sign that banks are starting to think about growth after years of restructuring.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 48.60 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,739.94 on Friday. The FTSE remains 1.5 percent off a 13-year high reached last May.

* MORRISON - The British grocer, under pressure since posting worse-than-expected Christmas sales, is set to face calls from a U.S. activist investor to shake-up its property portfolio, reports the Financial Times.

* DEBENHAMS, SPORTS DIRECT - Sports Direct has acquired a 4.63 percent steak in Debenhams, saying it wishes to explore options to work together at an operational level and intends to be a supportive shareholder.

* AMEC - The British engineer unveils a possible cash and shares offer for Swiss-based rival Foster Wheeler.

* PETROFAC - The company says Andy Inglis, chief executive of integrated energy services (IES), will leave at the end of February. Rob Jewkes, current MD of developments for IES, will assume role of COO of the IES business.

* ROYAL MAIL - The company says Sue Whalley, director of regulation, pricing and government affairs, will assume new role of Chief Operations Officer. Mark Higson has decided to leave the company.

