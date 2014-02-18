UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 18

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 6 to 11 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 72.38 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,736.00 on Monday.

* BHP BILLITON : Global miner BHP Billiton topped market forecasts with a 31 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday and hinted it may launch a share buyback in August, despite a cautious outlook on Chinese growth.

* UK HOUSING MARKET: Britain’s housing market is not overheating but interest rates will not remain at record lows indefinitely, Bank of England policymaker David Miles said in an interview on Monday.

* VODAFONE : Vodafone has lodged a complaint against Spanish rival Telefonica, alleging it is abusing its position in Spain to reduce competition for telecoms, Internet and television services.

* LLOYDS : U.S.-based Anchorage Capital Group has acquired about 80 million pounds ($134 million) of debt from Lloyds Banking Group for a controlling stake in New Century Care (NCC), one of Britain’s biggest care home groups, Sky News reported on Monday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

DRAGON OIL FULL YEAR

ESSAR ENERGY TRADING UPDATE

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS FULL YEAR

JOHN WOOD GROUP FULL YEAR

PENDRAGON FULL YEAR

