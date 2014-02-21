FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24-37 points, or as much as 0.5 percent higher, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK benchmark edged up 16.28 points, up 0.2 percent, to 6,812.99 points on Thursday, taking its rally since an early February low to around 6 percent.

This leaves the index about 1 percent shy of a peak hit in late January, before political and economic concerns in emerging markets took their toll on equities.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS is expected to announce its withdrawal from many investment banking activities as well as much of its international business in a move that is expected to reduce staff numbers by at least 30,000 over the next three to five years, the Financial Times reported.

* BARCLAYS : Citigroup Inc has settled a lawsuit against Barclays Plc in which it sought to recover more than $141 million for providing foreign exchange services to a unit of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc during the 2008 financial crisis.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Top global oil trader Vitol SA has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell’s Australian refinery and petrol stations for about $2.6 billion.

* ANITE : Anite Plc said it was in negotiations for a potential sale of its travel reservation software business, in line with the company’s previously announced strategy to focus on its wireless division.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

INFORMA reports full-year results

MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS posts full-year results

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
