UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 21

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Friday, with March futures up 0.6 percent by 0736 GMT ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK benchmark edged up 16.28 points, up 0.2 percent, to 6,812.99 points on Thursday, taking its rally since an early February low to around 6 percent.

This leaves the index about 1 percent shy of a peak hit in late January, before political and economic concerns in emerging markets took their toll on equities.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS is expected to announce its withdrawal from many investment banking activities as well as much of its international business in a move that is expected to reduce staff numbers by at least 30,000 over the next three to five years, the Financial Times reported.

* BARCLAYS : Citigroup Inc has settled a lawsuit against Barclays Plc in which it sought to recover more than $141 million for providing foreign exchange services to a unit of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc during the 2008 financial crisis.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Top global oil trader Vitol SA has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell’s Australian refinery and petrol stations for about $2.6 billion.

* ANITE : Anite Plc said it was in negotiations for a potential sale of its travel reservation software business, in line with the company’s previously announced strategy to focus on its wireless division.

* ROLLS ROYCE : The company has won a $182.7 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.

* LEGAL & GENERAL : The company has made its first U.S. investment management buy in a $50.4 million deal.

* INFORMA : The company posted FY adjusted cont ops pretax profit up 3 pct.

* MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS : The company reported a 35 percent rise in revenue.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO : Boots, the chemist founded by Quakers in 1849, has signed an exclusive deal with a subsidiary of Imperial Tobacco that means the high street chain will be selling electronic cigarettes from Monday, the Times reported.

